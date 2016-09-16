About me

The Translation Post is written by Lucais Sewell. In this blog, I aim to offer some fresh perspectives on language and translation.

3 thoughts on “About me”

  1. Hi Lucais,
    An update: your blog is so engaging that it finally made me work out how to use RSS feeds (not as difficult as I imagined). I’m now subscribed via RSS.
    Thanks
    Richard

    Reply

  2. Hi Lucais,
    We love your blog. Do you offer a subscription service so we don’t have to keep checking back for new articles?
    Richard

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected with Urban Giraffe's plugin 'HTML Purified' and Edward Z. Yang's Powered by HTML Purifier. 666406 items have been purified.